Listen Live

WATCH: P!nk’s New Music Video For “Walk Me Home”

And our obsession with P!nk continues!

By Music, Videos

P!nk’s music video for her awesome new single “Walk Me Home” is now out! She explained on Ellen that she collaborated with Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey for the video. Michael made his director-debut on ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the movie was nominated for an Oscar, so that’s the kind of expertise we’re dealing with here!

Check out the vid below:


YouTube / P!NK

And get excited, her new album Hurts 2B Human is coming out next month!

Main Image via Twitter / @Pink

Related posts

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Cover Selena Gomez’s “Back To You”

Born In The 90’s? You’ll Know All The Words To These Songs

WATCH: Hozier Busks At New York Subway Station

Ben Platt Gives You All The Feels In His New Song

Kelly Rowland Has No Clue What Microsoft Excel Is

WATCH: Alanis Morissette Updates “Ironic” Lyrics On James Corden

WATCH: Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga For Surprise “Shallow” Performance

The Notebook Is Coming To Broadway

WATCH: Mariah Carey Releases Live Version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”