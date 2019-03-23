WATCH: P!nk’s New Music Video For “Walk Me Home”

P!nk’s music video for her awesome new single “Walk Me Home” is now out! She explained on Ellen that she collaborated with Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey for the video. Michael made his director-debut on ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the movie was nominated for an Oscar, so that’s the kind of expertise we’re dealing with here!

Check out the vid below:



YouTube / P!NK

And get excited, her new album Hurts 2B Human is coming out next month!

Main Image via Twitter / @Pink