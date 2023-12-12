Fun Facts About ‘Elf’ The Movie
Smiling is my favourite!
“Elf” has become a Christmas classic comedy ever since its release in 2003. As the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary, here are some fun facts about the film.
- Directed by Jon Favreau: The film was directed by Jon Favreau, who is known for his work as a director, actor, and producer. He has been involved in various successful projects, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Starring Will Ferrell: Will Ferrell plays the main character, Buddy the Elf. His performance as the lovable, oversized elf is one of the highlights of the film.
- Zooey Deschanel’s Singing: Zooey Deschanel, who plays Jovie in the film, performed the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Will Ferrell. Her singing in the movie showcased her musical talents.
- Bob Newhart as Papa Elf: Comedy legend Bob Newhart portrays Papa Elf, Buddy’s adoptive father in the North Pole.
- Buddy’s Unique Diet: In the movie, Buddy is shown enjoying a unique diet, which includes spaghetti topped with syrup, M&Ms, and other sugary treats. This scene has become iconic in the movie.
- Filming Locations: While the North Pole scenes were created using a combination of practical sets and CGI, some of the real-world filming locations include New York City. The scenes featuring Gimbels Department Store were shot at the former Gimbel’s flagship store in Manhattan.
- James Caan as Walter Hobbs: James Caan plays Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s biological father. Caan is known for his roles in classic films like “The Godfather.”
- Success at the Box Office: “Elf” was a commercial success, grossing over $220 million worldwide. It has become a holiday classic and is regularly broadcast on television during the Christmas season.
- Buddy’s Costume: The costume worn by Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, including the green elf outfit, yellow tights, and curly-toed shoes, has become an iconic and recognizable part of the character.
- Cameo by Peter Billingsley: Peter Billingsley, who played the lead role in the classic holiday film “A Christmas Story” (1983), makes a cameo appearance as an elf.
“Elf” has become a beloved Christmas movie for many, known for its humour, heartwarming story, and memorable characters.