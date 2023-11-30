Guy Fieri Lands A Massive $100 Million Multiyear Deal With The Food Network

Guy is officially the highest paid talent for the food network and he bested his most recent multiyear deal, which closed in 2021 at $80 million…

Under the new agreement, which will take Fieri to the 20-year mark with Food Network, the Mayor of Flavortown will continue to produce more of his Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” as well as more episodes of “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.”

Fieri will also keep developing and producing projects with Food Network through his Knuckle Sandwich production banner.

Fieri joined the Food Network family in 2006 when he won “The Next Food Network Star” and was awarded his own series, “Guy’s Big Bite.” Since then, Fieri has starred in multiple titles, including “Guy Off the Hook,” “Guy Fieri’s Road Show,” “Guy’s Family Road Trip,” “Guy & Hunter’s European Vacation” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen,” as well as numerous holiday specials and guest appearances across Food Network.

To date, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich LLC have opened more than 80 restaurants around the world.