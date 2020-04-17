Help Your SPCA as Costs Rise Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

The Ontario SPCA and local partners are feeling the money crunch.

Doors are closed at SPCAs because of COVID-19 restrictions. That means adoptions are on hold and SPCAs have more animals to care for. Animal owners are also reaching out SPCAs asking for help.

You can help!

The Urgent Animal Care Fund is welcoming donations. Go to urgentanimalcarefund.ca to make a donation to your local SPCA. In Barrie, it’s the Ontario SPCA.

And if you’re looking for a new family member, wait until the restrictions are lifted and ADOPT!

Image: Ontario SPCA