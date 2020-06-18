ICYMI: Fred Penner Performed on Barrie’s Live Music Show Facebook Group

Fred Penner was a fixture on my TV through childhood growing up.

His CBC show, Fred Penner’s Place was on before Mr. Dressup. Fred would get you singing and dancing, while Mr. Dressup would get your imagination going with drawing and costumes. Both Ernie Coombs (Mr. Dressup) and Fred Penner were good friends.

Fred Penner’s performance on Barrie’s Live Music Show June 13th was in support of the Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County. A close cause to his heart as Fred’s sister had down syndrome. Click the image below and enjoy the comforting voice of an iconic Canadian entertainer.

Barrie’s Live Music Show is a Facebook Group that was started to showcase the incredible talent of all ages within our Community. The Group quickly grew, as most were home during quarantine this became an outlet for enjoy performances as they happened live.

Today there are more than 9,000 members of the group and each week a different charity is featured to benefit from $ raised during live performances.