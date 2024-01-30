JAY LENO FILES FOR CONSERVATORSHIP OF WIFE MAVIS AMID HER ALZHEIMER’S DIAGNOSIS

Comedian Jay Leno has filed for conservatorship of his wife Mavis, who reportedly is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. TMZ reports that 77-year-old Mavis is unable to fully take care of herself amid her diagnosis, which is the basis for Leno’s conservatorship request of his wife’s estate in a Los Angeles court.

According to legal records, Leno, 73, submitted paperwork on Jan. 26 which revealed Mavis’ medical condition. Thepetition seeks a substituted judgment to approve estate planning and implement a testamentary plan that he believes his wife would execute if she were capable.

The documents state: “Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years. As Mavis’s current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan, Jay has petitioned the Court to be appointed conservator of Mavis’s estate for the sole purpose of filing a petition for substituted judgment on her behalf in order to ensure her desires concerning the disposition of her assets upon her.” A hearing regarding the conservatorship is scheduled for April 9.

Jay and Mavis met in 1970, and have been married for 43 years; they do not have any children. Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014, with a brief break from 2009 to 2010 when Conan O’Brien took over. Leno headlined Jay Leno’s Garage from 2014 to 2022.