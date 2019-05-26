Listen Live

LISTEN: Walk Off The Earth Dedicate New Song To Late Band Member

RIP Beard Guy

Walk Off The Earth have a new song out and it’s a dedication to their late bandmate Mike Taylor, also known as “Beard Guy.”

It’s an acoustic song called “Mike’s Song” and the band says creating the song was “a therapeutic process.” It’s all about dealing with the pain of losing someone while also working towards moving forward.

Listen below:

