LISTEN: Walk Off The Earth Dedicate New Song To Late Band Member
RIP Beard Guy
Walk Off The Earth have a new song out and it’s a dedication to their late bandmate Mike Taylor, also known as “Beard Guy.”
It’s an acoustic song called “Mike’s Song” and the band says creating the song was “a therapeutic process.” It’s all about dealing with the pain of losing someone while also working towards moving forward.
Listen below:
The loss of a friend can be an incredibly sad and confusing time…writing this song in tribute to Beard Guy was such a therapeutic process for us. It made us realize how thankful we are for the moments we had together. We love you Mike. This one's for you https://t.co/6ziwkFlsmS
— Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) May 24, 2019