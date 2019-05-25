Taylor Swift Shares Playlist Of Songs She’s “Loving Right Now”

I love when Taylor Swift puts out playlists because since I’m such a fan, it’s likely I’ll be a fan of her musical tastes too!

She recently made a playlist on Apple Music of her favourite songs right now.

I made a #PlaylistbyME! of songs I’m loving right now- check it out and make your own on @applemusic https://t.co/ivvkvt6V9g pic.twitter.com/wVvHlg4wPc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2019

“‘Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting at parties’—the lyrics of AJR’s ‘100 Bad Days’ pretty much sum it up,” Swift writes in her playlist description on Apple Music.

She continues, “Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

Check out the whole playlist here: