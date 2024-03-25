Nelly Furtado Wins The Junos!

The “I’m Like a Bird” singer made a striking appearance at the Juno Awards on Sunday evening in Halifax

The beloved singer hosted Canada’s most important night in music and dazzled the crowd with a performance of her hits!

This isn’t her first time on the Juno stage — she first hosted the awards show in 2007, where she made Juno history by winning every award she was nominated for.

Winners included the Toronto band The Beaches who took Group of the Year home.

Calgary natives Tegan and Sara accepted the 2024 Humanitarian Award for their work with the LGBTQ2s+ community from Halifax-bred actor Elliot Page, using the moment to call out recent policies in Alberta for threatening transgender youth.

Meanwhile, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Maestro Fresh Wes became the first hip-hop inductee into the esteemed space.

Other winners included Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin whose “99 Nights” scored album of the year. It was her second win for the record after she landed pop album of the year during the pre-telecast.