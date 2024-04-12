PRODUCTION ON EUPHORIA SEASON 3 IS DELAYED AS CREATOR SAM LEVINSON WORKS ON THE SCRIPT

The filming of the third season of HBO’s Euphoria has been delayed, as creator Sam Levinson continues to write the upcoming installment’s script. HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Per the outlet’s sources, the shoot was expected to begin in the next few months, with HBO and Max Content CE Casey Bloys stating in November that Euphoria S3 would premiere in 2025. However, despite news of the delay, the network is still aiming to release the forthcoming season next year.

Season 2 of Euphoria premiered in January 2022, marking a minimum three-year gap between where the show left off and when Season 3 finally debuts.