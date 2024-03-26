Steaming Services Are Winning Over Canadians As Traditional TV Is Losing the Battle

A new report suggests that Canadians are streaming more than ever.

The annual Couch Potato Report released Monday by Convergence Research says 42 per cent of Canadian households did not have a TV subscription with a traditional provider by the end of last year.

It forecasts that by the end of 2026, half of all households won’t be traditional TV watchers.

Meanwhile, the report says more than 80 per cent of Canadian households subscribe to a streaming service, while 70 per cent subscribe to both TV and one or more streaming services.

FYI

It’s worth noting that while streaming can be more convenient, loneliness and depression have been linked to binge-watching TV. A 2015 study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found that the more lonely and depressed you are, the more likely you are to binge-watch.

The findings also showed that those who lacked the ability to control themselves were more likely to binge-watch. These viewers were unable to stop clicking “Next” even when they were aware that they had other tasks to complete.