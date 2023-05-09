The Scents We Miss When We’re Away from Home

About 66% of people said that their home has a unique scent which brings them a feeling of comfort!

When it comes to favourite scents people enjoy at home, floral and clean or sanitizing (e.g. chlorine bleach) topped the list, followed by citrus, baked goods and wood/natural scents.

Six in ten people are still able to describe the scent of their childhood home.

The survey found that homes have the power to influence moods and emotions mainly on Gen Z (78%) followed by millennials (67%) and Gen X (56%).

The top feelings associated with a home among all generations were relaxation and happiness.

Leaving home can be tough for anyone, and the average person begins to miss their home after nearly five days away.

It’s the comfortable and cozy feeling we miss the most, followed closely by personal belongings. People inherit scents, items, and crucial life skills and resources from past generations that they want to hold on to as long as possible.

That’s why household chores like cleaning can bring about a sense of nostalgia for those who learned from their loved ones. Those skills include how to do laundry, cook a certain meal, and clean.

To boost the scent of their home, the study found that people opened windows for fresh air, cleaned regularly to remove odours and burned scented candles.

The average clean smell lasts almost three days according to the survey.

Cleaning also has mental health benefits, as the results showed that after cleaning their home respondents are typically left feeling satisfied, productive, relaxed, accomplished and in control.

TOP MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH CLEANING A HOME

Satisfaction – 49%

Productivity – 42%

Relaxation – 40%

Accomplishment – 37%

Control – 35%

Happiness – 35%

Mindfulness – 30%

TOP SCENTS PEOPLE ENJOY THE MOST AT HOME