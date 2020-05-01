The Shows Must Go On: A Birthday Concert!

This weekend on The Shows Must Go On, instead of a stage production of one of his plays, it’s the celebration of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In 1998, celebrities like Michael Ball, Glenn Close, Sarah Brightman, Elaine Paige, Antonio Banderas and UK boyband Boyzone came together to pay tribute to prolific composer for his 50th birthday.

Today (Friday) starting at 2pm, you can stream this concert, which happened at the Royal Albert Hall, for FREE! It will only be available for 48 hours on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel.



The tribute features music from Andrew’s major musicals including: CATS, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sunset Boulevard.

The Shows Must Go On is a collaboration with Sony and Andrew Lloyd Webber to bring musical theatre to the people while we can’t go to the actual theatre.

Another ‘The Shows Must Go On’! This week we’ll be showing my 50th Birthday Celebration concert starring the likes of… Posted by Andrew Lloyd Webber on Thursday, April 30, 2020

The channel has shown Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera and Love Never Dies.