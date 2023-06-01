Turn Your Toddler’s Play-Kitchen Into A Bar!

A thrifty college student transforms a child’s play kitchen into a ‘magical’ bar cart!

One child’s trash is a college student’s home decor.

A University of Delaware student put her DIY skills to the test and transformed a children’s plastic kitchenette into a unique and stylish bar cart for herself and her roommates.

In a TikTok video that’s since racked up 2.5 million views, Lauren Bennett tore off the toy’s stickered details in favour of a bright pink paint job.

She also glued miniature pink cowboy hats and strung fairy lights to the makeshift bar cart…

She then made sure her project was fully stocked, adding several bottles of liquor, red solo cups and shot glasses to the counter.

The one thing she forgot, is to use the sink as an ice bucket!