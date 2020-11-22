Listen Live

WATCH & LISTEN: Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Collaborate On New Song ‘Monster’

Just ahead of the release of Shawn Mendes' new album drop.

Our Canadian guys Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have collaborated on a new track called ‘Monster’ just released on Friday. The song centres around the pair’s struggles with becoming famous at a young age.

Listen to ‘Monster’ and watch the accompanying video below:


YouTube / Shawn Mendes

The two are performing it tonight at the American Music Awards. Shawn Mendes’ new album drops Dec. 4 with a Netflix documentary airing Nov. 23.

