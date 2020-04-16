What would you prefer? Co-host with Ellen or a Role in a Scorsese movie?

Or maybe you’d like to fly on Air Drake and party with him in LA? How about having Justin Bieber fly to your house and sing you “One Less Lonely Girl”? Golf with Justin Timberlake?

You can enter to win these and many other prizes with the All IN Challenge which is raising millions to feed those in need.

The creators of this fundraiser say, “Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.”

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work with Martin Scorsese, De Niro & myself? Here’s your chance. Visit https://t.co/E5K5SBHeM4 to take part and donate what you can.

Matthew McConaughey, @TheEllenShow, @IamJamieFoxx, will you go all in with us? #AllinChallenge pic.twitter.com/dyBGDcK5v2 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 15, 2020

Entires for the prizes cost $10 for one entry with up to 200 entires for $100. Some items, like Play H.O.R.S.E. and Sit Courtside For Lakers With Magic Johnson, are auctioned off with opening bids in the thousands.

The contest is open to Canadians (excluding those in Quebec) as well as US residents. Get at it!