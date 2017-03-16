Listen Live

70-Pound Popcorn Ball Stolen

Yes, it's 100% edible

By Humor, Kool Eats

a 70-pound popcorn ball was stolen from a popcorn shop in Cleveland where it was being auctioned off to raise money to renovate the town hall.

(image via Facebook)

The enormous, 100% edible, ball of popcorn was worth about $700 and was swiped from outside the shop over the weekend. Police asked residents to keep an eye out for it, and the shop owner had told Cleveland.com that it could be returned with no questions asked and no charges filed.

The popcorn ball reappeared, intact outside of the shop Wednesday morning.

