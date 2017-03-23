Listen Live

A ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY!

1 in 5 chances to WIN this amazing prize!

By Uncategorized

KOOL FM and The Harlem Globetrotters have teamed up to give one lucky kid a game to remember!

Be listening to KOOL MORNINGS the week of March 27th for your chance to win a Family 4 Pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters and be entered to win the grand prize draw! Where your kid could be the Globetrotters’ Ball Boy or Girl for the game April 19th at the Barrie Molson Centre! Plus an autographed ball, meet & greet and more!

Contest Line 705-727-1975

107.5 Kool FM General Rules & Regulations Apply 

Related posts

Why Ryan Gosling was giggling during the Oscar mishap last month!

Common Phrases we always get wrong.

Arnold took an epic shoot at Trump on twitter

The Average Woman and her breasts

5 Second Rule…How about the 30 minute Rule

Things that Secretly Make you really happy!

Mel B loses her Spice!

New Research suggests that the more you chew…The more you blew….

Prosecco Flavoured nail polish is coming!