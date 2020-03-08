Listen Live

All Pink Starburst Coming In April

So Far, They're Only Available In The US

Best. News. Ever!

Starburst announced this week that due to popular demand, they are releasing packs of ALL PINK STARBURSTS.

Starting in April, you’ll be able to pick up the packs at Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and H-E-B. So far, there is no word on whether they’ll be available in Canada.

Anybody making a trip to the US want to pick me up a pack or 10?

(Courtesy of Starburst)

