Best Beaches in the Area

Your summer may be running out, but there’s still time to enjoy a great Ontario beach. Grab your beach towel, your sunblock and get to driving.

Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach is the go-to beach for Barrieites. It’s the longest fresh water beach in the world just 40km outside of the city of Barrie. They have blue skies for as far as the eye can see, great trails and activities and they are even getting a downtown.

Sauble Beach

Just outside of Owen Sound, Sauble Beach’s 11km beachfront is a sight to be seen (and also the second largest fresh water beach in the world next to Wasaga). In addition, there are a variety of events to attend all summer long including Sandfest, the Guitar Festival and the 8K Shore Race happening in August. If the beach isn’t “your thing”, then you can travel to nearby Sauble Falls Provincial Park for hiking or a picnic.

Port Stanley

Another option is Port Stanley, a beach located approximately 45 minutes south of London. In addition to a great beach, there are great boutiques/antique shops, art galleries, restaurants and a theatre. If you’re a volleyball player, GTs On The Beach has almost weekly tournaments. Afterwards, you can enjoy a cold beverage on their huge patio.

Grand Bend

Instead of going south from London, you can travel north west and reach Grand Bend. In addition to great beaches or visiting an MTV-famous watering hole, the Pinery Provincial Park is down the road from the main beaches in Grand Bend. If you’re unsure about the conditions at the beach, you can check out the webcams on the beach. Look out for wild Romneys.

Port Burwell

An hour from both London and Woodstock, this 2.5 km beach is a smaller family-friendly option on the northern shore of Lake Erie. The fishing and birding is great and The Museum of Naval History offers tours for all-ages and for kids. As a provincial park, Port Burwell has a daily vehicle fee.

Rondeau Provincial Park

Rondeau, outside of Chatham-Kent, contains 11-kilometres of beaches on Lake Erie. This provincial park is renowned for birding (including the Festival of Flight in the spring) as well as fishing and water recreation. Like Port Burwell, Rondeau has fees for its use.

These are just six of the many beaches you could visit in the province of Ontario. Take advantage, because before you know it, we’ll be buried in snow longing for the days of summer once again.

CC image courtesy of phrawr via Flickr