Contestant Goes Viral After Epic Wheel Of Fortune Fail
One Letter Makes All The Difference
Make a mistake on TV today, tomorrow you’re an internet sensation. That’s the way of the world these days.
A Wheel Of Fortune contestant found that out the hard way on Tuesday. Kevin was one letter away from the correct answer. He had “A STREETCAR NA_MED DESIRE” spelled out for him, but then he guessed a K. Oh, Kevin. Guess he’s just not that big of a Tennessee Williams fan.
The next contestant, Lisa, guessed correctly and snatched the victory from Kevin, but Pat Sajak seemed to prefer Kevin’s guess. “And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play,” he joked.
And for the win…😂 @WheelofFortune #wheeloffortune #lol pic.twitter.com/ICBeU51GmU
— Jamie Hawryliak (@jamiehawryliak) March 21, 2017
Predictably, the internet had a field day with Kevin’s response.
Feeling for “Streetcar Naked Desire” guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017
This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed “A Streetcar Naked Desire” I’m so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA
— Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017
Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me – I’ll buy you a beer or 20. pic.twitter.com/h1o5104fni
— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2017
Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:
A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE
He asked for a K.
I’m gonna go lie down.
— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017