Summer is Saved! Hey, mom’s -wondering how you’re going to survive the summer with the kids home for two entire months?

Costco is here to save the day(s).

Get your freezers ready! We just found out that Costco is now selling 100 calorie Vodka Martini Pops!

They come in flavours like Cosmopolitan, Watermelon Lemonade, Apple-Tini, and Lemon Drop!