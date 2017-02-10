Emma Watson Reunites With Voldemort In Beauty & The Beast Parody Trailer

Fans of Harry Potter and Emma Watson are going to love this twist on the classic love story.

With the excitement of the new Beauty and the Beast movie just weeks away from release, YouTube channel PistolShrimps have created the funniest parody of the trailer that will leave Harry Potter in stitches.

Emma Watson, who plays Belle, is transformed back into a witch in this parody trailer, and slowly falls in love with the Dark Lord himself.

Make sure you pay extra close attention to all the Harry Potter details that were snuck into the trailer. How many Horcruxes can you spot? Check it out below.