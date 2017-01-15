Listen Live

Head -On Collision Sends Several To Hospital

The Collision Closed Hwy Near Orangeville For Several Hours

By News

he cause of a head on collision near Orangeville last night is still being investigated after two people were sent to trauma centers in Toronto by air ambulance while 4 others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. OPP responded to the call around 6:30 on Airport Road in Dufferin County. Several of the people involved had to be extricated from the vehicles. Police are now looking for a third car that may have been involved.

Related posts

WIN DINNER FOR 2!

New details on the Pitt-Jolie divorce.

3 Cozy Cocktails to warm up your Snow Day

Everything Important You May Have Missed from the Golden Globes

Kool FM Ski Day At Horseshoe!

7 things to look forward to in 2017

Teen Attacked With Knife in Downtown Barrie

Easy Meal Prep Ideas to keep you on track with your New Year’s Resolutions

New York Times Ranks Canada No. 1 Place To Visit in 2017