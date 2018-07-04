Listen Live

Here’s Joey Chestnut Eating A World-Record 74 Hot Dogs In 10 Minutes

The Nutritional Information Is Absolutely Horrifying

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Eats

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut wolfed down 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to capture his 11th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest championship on Wednesday. “I found a vicious rhythm,” the 34-year-old Chestnut said after winning the prized Mustard Belt. “I was feeling good today.”

Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than runner-up, Carmen Cincotti. Miki Sudo won the women’s title, eating 37 hot dogs. Watch some of the carnage below.

What’s the nutritional information look like for 74 hot dogs in a single sitting, you may ask? Well, it’s absolutely horrifying.

Find that one thing you’re the best at.

