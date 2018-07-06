Keep Fresh This Summer By Adding These To Your Menu

With the hot sticky weather we’ve been having lately, here are a few yummy things to add in to your Summer menu to keep you cool!

Lemons- You know to drink lots of water in the heat, so why not add a squeeze of refreshing lemon juice to your water to shake things up? Not to mention lemons are really healthy for your inners!

Blueberries/Strawberries- Add them to smoothies, salads, yogurt, or just eat them on their own! Summer berries are packed with antioxidants, which can actually protect your skin from the sun.

Cilantro- You’ll feel a cooling effect as soon as you taste it! You can put it in stir-fries, soups, or tacos.

Cucumbers- It’s made up of mostly water, so obviously it will keep you hydrated and cool. Add them to sandwiches or salads for a refreshing crunch. Or switch up your plain water, by adding some cucumber slices.

Watermelon- Not only is it a classic at a Summer picnic, it’s also mostly made up of water, cooling you down instantly.