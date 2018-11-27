Listen Live

Netflix Adapting Your Favourite Childhood Books

Roald Dahl classics coming to the small screen.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company has announced an extended partnership that will see Netflix created animated series and specials based on Roald Dahl’s beloved stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits and other titles. They say:

Netflix intends to remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl while also building out an imaginative story universe that expands far beyond the pages of the books themselves.

Unlike recent adaptions and reboots on Netflix, like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which are very dark and not necessarily suitable for kids, Netflix promises “premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

RELATED: How Do You Pronounce “Roald”?

Image: Anastasia Alen/ Flickr

Related posts

What to Watch: The Good Cop

Netflix is Developing The Chronicles of Narnia

Another 90s Sitcom to Get a Reboot?

Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover on the Shortlist for Iconic Role

Netflix Adds Some Goodies For April

Netflix Makes Changes to One of Their Most Popular Shows

Welcome Back to the 90’s – New Trailer for Netflix Series “Everything Sucks!”

4 Must-Watch TV Shows to Add to Your List

Harry Styles: Talk Show Host Extraordinaire