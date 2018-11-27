Netflix Adapting Your Favourite Childhood Books

Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company has announced an extended partnership that will see Netflix created animated series and specials based on Roald Dahl’s beloved stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits and other titles. They say:

Unlike recent adaptions and reboots on Netflix, like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which are very dark and not necessarily suitable for kids, Netflix promises “premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

