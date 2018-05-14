Paul Anka & Drake Announce They’re Collaborating

Legendary crooner Paul Anka was on-hand at the Canadian Music And Broadcast Industry Awards as part of Canadian Music Week to accept a Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award. In a twist no one saw coming, Anka announced an upcoming project with a fellow Canuck.

Paul Anka and Drake have something brewing, and it’s arriving in June.

“I’m working with a brilliant young artist who is as hot as you can get right now, a fellow young Canadian and his name is Drake,” Anka said during his acceptance speech with Michael Bublé. “We recorded something that will be released, out in June. That’s all I can tell you.”