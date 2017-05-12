Pepsi Unveils Fiery New Flavour

If you look forward to Valentines Day solely for the cinnamon hearts and always opt for Fireball Cinnamon Whisky during a night out, this new Pepsi flavour is for you.

In the wild. 4 thumbs down. I still have high hopes for the can. #pepsifire please taste like #holidayspicepepsi A post shared by @tim_fizz on May 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Pepsi Fire. It’s currently only available in Slurpee form at a few 7-Eleven stores in Michigan, but it’s already on shelves in Thailand, Mexico, The Philippines, Vietnam and a few other countries. There’s no word yet on when it will hit shelves or even if it’ll be coming to Canada. I sure hope it does, though. Just so I can try it.

(cover photo via Mike Mozart flickr)