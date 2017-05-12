Listen Live

Pepsi Unveils Fiery New Flavour

Taste Buds Beware

By Kool Eats, Life Hacks

If you look forward to Valentines Day solely for the cinnamon hearts and always opt for Fireball Cinnamon Whisky during a night out, this new Pepsi flavour is for you.

Pepsi Fire. It’s currently only available in Slurpee form at a few 7-Eleven stores in Michigan, but it’s already on shelves in Thailand, Mexico, The Philippines, Vietnam and a few other countries. There’s no word yet on when it will hit shelves or even if it’ll be coming to Canada. I sure hope it does, though. Just so I can try it.

(cover photo via Mike Mozart flickr)

