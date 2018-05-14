Ryan Reynolds Kills It On Korean Singing Show
He's surprisingly GOOD
Ryan Reynolds is in full Deadpool promo-mode. Right now he’s overseas touring Europe and was recently in South Korea.
He decided to go onto a masked singing show, like The Voice, except the celeb singers are masked,called The King of Mask Singer.
Ryan belted out Annie’s Tomorrow and was surprisingly not that bad. A little flat one might say… but whatever, it’s Ryan Reynolds.
He is singing one of Admin’s favorite song!! Who might this be??? TAKE A GUESS!! #KOCOWA #The_King_of_Mask_Singer #MBC #복면가왕 pic.twitter.com/uusko2E30W
— KOCOWA OFFICIAL (@kocowa_official) May 14, 2018
He even answered some questions after his moving performance…
어머니.. 데드풀이 왜 거기서 나와??? #복면가왕 역대급 복면가수 #라이언레이놀즈! 마치 아침마당에 리처드기어 출연 했을 때 기분 ㅎㄷㄷ pic.twitter.com/txZGbirNDf
— withMBC (@withMBC) May 13, 2018