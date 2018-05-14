Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Kills It On Korean Singing Show

He's surprisingly GOOD

Ryan Reynolds is in full Deadpool promo-mode. Right now he’s overseas touring Europe and was recently in South Korea.

He decided to go onto a masked singing show, like The Voice, except the celeb singers are masked,called The King of Mask Singer.

Ryan belted out Annie’s Tomorrow and was surprisingly not that bad. A little flat one might say… but whatever, it’s Ryan Reynolds.

He even answered some questions after his moving performance…

