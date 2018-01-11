Taylor Swift Releases Teaser For New “End Game” Video

Taylor Swift has dropped a 20 second teaser for her new video “End Game” on Twitter. The vid will feature cameos from Ed Sheeran and Future. Swift, Sheeran and Future party in Miami, London and Tokyo. The dance on a yacht, ride a motorcycle, watch fireworks on a beach and even bust out a few moves at a dive bar.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:07am PST

“End Game” is the third single off Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, and will be released at midnight on Friday.