Taylor Swift Releases Teaser For New “End Game” Video
The Full Video Drops At Midnight On Friday
Taylor Swift has dropped a 20 second teaser for her new video “End Game” on Twitter. The vid will feature cameos from Ed Sheeran and Future. Swift, Sheeran and Future party in Miami, London and Tokyo. The dance on a yacht, ride a motorcycle, watch fireworks on a beach and even bust out a few moves at a dive bar.
“End Game” is the third single off Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, and will be released at midnight on Friday.