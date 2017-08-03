Listen Live

Tim Hortons increases prices

Customers aren't pleased

By ICYMI, Kool Eats, Kool Parents, Local

Tim Hortons is raising their prices again; the change went into effect August 2nd. Based on our research, the new after-tax prices within the city will be:

  • Medium Coffee $1.77
  • Large Coffee $1.98
  • Extra Large Coffee $2.19

These prices were found using the newly launched Tim Hortons app for iOS.

The changes continue for Tim’s after a second consecutive quarter of negative same-store sales for Canadian franchisees. Patrons, as expected, are not pleased with the price increase at Timmies.

This increase comes as Restaurant Brands Inc., Tim Hortons’ parent company, continues Tim’s footprint globally.

CC image courtesy of Peter Broster via Flickr

