WATCH: Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey

The Late Show returned from winter break on Tuesday night, and kicked of 2017 with a hilarious spoof on Mariah Carey’s disastrous NYE performance.

In case you’re the one person who hasn’t seen Mariah’s meltdown…here it is.

Following the NYE mishap, both the Mariah Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions blamed the other for the viral moment that kickstarted 2017. Carey’s manager also accused the production company of keeping Carey’s Times Square gaffe in the Rockin’ Eve special’s West Coast feed because they “want eyeballs at any expense.”

Let the conspiracy theories continue….

(Courtesy The Late Show/Naomi Henderson on YouTube)