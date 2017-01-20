Listen Live

WIN DINNER FOR 2 AT BARRIELICIOUS!

Barrielicious is on now until February 5th 2017

By Uncategorized

This is your chance to win dinner for 2 at a selected restaurant participating in Barrielicious!

Starting January 23rd  listen to Dale & Charlie During Kool Mornings, during the Afternoon Drive and in the Evenings with Shavonne to hear about various delicious menu items you can enjoy during Barrielicious PLUS a chance to win dinner for 2!

Giveaways Week January 23rd – 27th   during Kool Mornings 

*Lakeshore Drive, Barrie Location

Giveaways Week January 23rd – 27th  during the Afternoon Drive

Giveaways Week January 23rd – 27th  during the Evenings 

Barrielicious runs until February 5th 2017 for a complete list of restaurants and to book your reservation CLICK HERE

PRIZE DISCLAIMER:
Gift Cards are for dinner for 2 at specified restaurant, valid only during Barrielicious Winter edition 2017, does not include beverages or gratuities. KOOL FM will not supply baby sitting, cab fare,  nor be responsible for additional weight gain or newly developed food obsessions.
107.5 Kool FM General Rules & Regulations Apply

Related posts

Dragon’s Den is holding auditions in Barrie and Collingwood….

Morissette former manager stole 5 million from her!

Video Of Handlers On Set Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Mishandling Animals

Ex Business manager of Alanis Morissette admitted to embezzling more that $7 million from the singer and other celebrities.

Will & Grace Reunion Is Really Happening!

WATCH: James Corden & Kate Hudson Get Schooled By Kids In The Dance Room

Who thinks Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is worth of an Oscar? 

Colin Mochrie supports his trans daughter on Twitter!

VIDEO: 9 Year Old From Tiny Township Wrote Script For ‘The Tonight Show’