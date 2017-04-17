Listen Live

You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery

"perfect for long discussions over world events with friends"

By Humor, Kool Eats

The term ‘Fake News’ has been thrown around a lot over the past few months. One Toronto Brewery wants to “offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late” with their ‘Fake News Ale’.

Northern Maverick promises to donate 5% of every can of “fake News Ale” to a charity their potential customers vote on their website in the upcoming weeks.  Fake News Ale apparently “pairs well with: small hands, striking comb overs, huge egos and all things Mexican.”

Northern Maverick’s Restaurant and Brewery is opening this summer at 115 Bathurst Street in Toronto.

