You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery
"perfect for long discussions over world events with friends"
The term ‘Fake News’ has been thrown around a lot over the past few months. One Toronto Brewery wants to “offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late” with their ‘Fake News Ale’.
Northern Maverick promises to donate 5% of every can of “fake News Ale” to a charity their potential customers vote on their website in the upcoming weeks. Fake News Ale apparently “pairs well with: small hands, striking comb overs, huge egos and all things Mexican.”
Northern Maverick’s Restaurant and Brewery is opening this summer at 115 Bathurst Street in Toronto.