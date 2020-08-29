Listen Live

August 29th and 30th, 2020

Harry Styles takes over the Top Spot!

By Top 20

#20 X – Jonas Brothers

#19 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#18 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#17 Savage Love – Jason Derulo

#16 Say So – Doja Cat

#15 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#13 Betterman – Virginia To Vega

#12 Adore You – Harry Styles

KOOL Cameo: Mickey – Toni Basil


#11 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

#10 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#9 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#8 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#6 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#3 Intentions – Justin Bieber

Future Hit: No More – Carys

#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

