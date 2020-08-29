August 29th and 30th, 2020
Harry Styles takes over the Top Spot!
#20 X – Jonas Brothers
#19 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#18 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels
#17 Savage Love – Jason Derulo
#16 Say So – Doja Cat
#15 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift
#13 Betterman – Virginia To Vega
#12 Adore You – Harry Styles
KOOL Cameo: Mickey – Toni Basil
#11 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
#10 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd
#9 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#8 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#7 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#6 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#3 Intentions – Justin Bieber
Future Hit: No More – Carys
#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#1 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles