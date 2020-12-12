December 12th and 13th, 2020
Featuring John Lennon
#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
#19 Bang! – AJR
#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae
#17 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#16 Dynamite – BTS
#15 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw
#13 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando
#12 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons
KOOL Cameo: Imagine – John Lennon
#11 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#10 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#9 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith
#6 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Holy – Justin Bieber
#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
Blast from the Past: Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano
#2 Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#1 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth