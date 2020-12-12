Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

December 12th and 13th, 2020

Featuring John Lennon

By Top 20

#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa 

#19 Bang! – AJR

#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae 

#17 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus 

#16 Dynamite – BTS

#15 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#13 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#12 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

KOOL Cameo: Imagine – John Lennon

#11 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#10 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

#9 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith 

#6 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd 

#4 Holy – Justin Bieber

#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

Blast from the Past: Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano 

#2 Kings & Queens – Ava Max 

#1 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 

 

