December 12th and 13th, 2020

#20 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#19 Bang! – AJR

#18 You Broke Me First – Tate McCrae

#17 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#16 Dynamite – BTS

#15 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#13 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#12 Mine – Felix Cartal ft. Sophie Simmons

KOOL Cameo: Imagine – John Lennon

#11 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#10 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#9 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

#8 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Diamonds – Sam Smith

#6 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#4 Holy – Justin Bieber

#3 Savage Love – Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

Blast from the Past: Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano

#2 Kings & Queens – Ava Max

#1 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth