December 7th and 8th, 2019

Featuring Alanis Morissette

By Top 20

#20 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes 

#19 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift 

#18 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez 

#17 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth  

#16 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith 

#15 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman  

#14 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw  

#13 Good As Hell – Lizzo  

#12 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber  

KOOL Cameo: You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette 

#11 Lover – Taylor Swift 

#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid  

#9 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber  

#8 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara  

#7 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce

#6 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas  

#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello  

#4 Circles – Post Malone 

#3 Only Human – Jonas Brothers  

Future Hit: Lennon Stella – Kissing Other People

#2 Memories – Maroon 5 

#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi 

