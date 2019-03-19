Janet Jackson Reworks Glastonbury Poster To Bump Herself Up To First Slot

Renowned UK music festival Glastonbury just announced its preliminary lineup on Friday, and as usual, the festival marked the announcement with the release of a poster that listed all of the confirmed performers thus far.

Across the top line of the poster, the headliners read in the following order, “THE KILLERS, THE CURE, STORMZY, KYLIE, JANET JACKSON,” as you can see below.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

On Monday, Janet Jackson tweeted out the Glastonbury poster as well to promote her own performance, but it appears that Jackson’s version of the lineup was slightly different. The version of the flyer Jackson used saw her name at the forefront, ahead of the Killers, the Cure, Stormzy, and Kylie Minogue. Check out Jacksons alternate customized poster and a couple of fan reactions below.

It’s ok, they have reissued the poster recognising their original error… pic.twitter.com/kQQlphNwFr — Dan Green (@Real_Dan_Green) March 19, 2019

Lead photo courtesy of Amy Leiton.