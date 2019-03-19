Listen Live

Janet Jackson Reworks Glastonbury Poster To Bump Herself Up To First Slot

Jackson's Version Of The Lineup Was Slightly Different Than The Original

By Kool Celebrities

Renowned UK music festival Glastonbury just announced its preliminary lineup on Friday, and as usual, the festival marked the announcement with the release of a poster that listed all of the confirmed performers thus far.

Across the top line of the poster, the headliners read in the following order, “THE KILLERS, THE CURE, STORMZY, KYLIE, JANET JACKSON,” as you can see below.

On Monday, Janet Jackson tweeted out the Glastonbury poster as well to promote her own performance, but it appears that Jackson’s version of the lineup was slightly different. The version of the flyer Jackson used saw her name at the forefront, ahead of the Killers, the Cure, Stormzy, and Kylie Minogue. Check out Jacksons alternate customized poster and a couple of fan reactions below.

 

 

Lead photo courtesy of Amy Leiton.

Related posts

Anderson Cooper Is Coming To Toronto!

Selena Gomez Says A New Album Is On The Way!

Is Fresh Prince Getting A Riverdale Reboot?

David Beckham Gets Pranked With A Hideous Statue

WATCH: Lori Loughlin Talk About How Excited She Is That Her Daughter Got Into College!

Please Blow Out Your Candles Like Romney

Born In The 90’s? You’ll Know All The Words To These Songs

Taylor Swift Tells Us The 30 Things She’s Learned Before Turning 30

Watch Star Wars In 5 Mins.