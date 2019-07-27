Listen Live

July 27th and 28th, 2019

Ed and JB still at #1!

By Top 20

#20 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid 

#19 Without Me – Halsey 

#18 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo 

#17 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#16 Love No More – Loud Luxury ft. Anders 

#15 Senorita – Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello 

#14 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco

#13 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift 

#12 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max 

KOOL Cameo: Haven’t Met You Yet – Michael Buble

#11 Me! – Taylor Swift-Brendon Urie 

#10 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow 

#9 Salvation – Strumbellas

#8 Never Really Over – Katy Perry 

#7 La Di Da – Lennon Stella 

#6 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights 

#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani 

#4 Walk Me Home – Pink 

#3 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes 

Future Hit: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

#2 Sucker – Jonas Brothers 

#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

 

Related posts

July 20th and 21st, 2019

July 13th and 14th, 2019

July 6th and 7th, 2019

June 29th and 30th, 2019

June 22nd and 23rd, 2019

June 15th and 16th, 2019

June 8th and 9th, 2019

June 1st and 2nd, 2019

May 25th and 26th, 2019