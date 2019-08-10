Listen Live

LISTEN: Katy Perry Releases New Single “Small Talk”

Co-written and co-produced by Charlie Puth

I’m so happy the old Katy Perry is back. The hits she’s been releasing lately like “Never Really Over” and most recently, “Small Talk” have reminded me of why we all fell in love with her in the first place. Katy Perry’s return to that pop style she had with hits like “I Kissed A Girl” and “Teenage Dream” is a welcomed refresher. Billboard is calling it the Katy Perry Renaissance (Perrissaince?).

Check out her latest hit along with the lyric video she just dropped yesterday. It was co-written and co-produced by Charlie Puth.


YouTube / Katy Perry

Happy to have the original Katy back!

Main Image via Facebook / @katyperry

