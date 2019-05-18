May 18th and 19th, 2019
Featuring new music from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
#20 I Knew You When – Marianas Trench
#19 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#18 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
#17 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#16 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#15 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille
#14 Salvation – Strumbellas
#13 With You – Tyler Shaw
#12 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
KOOL Cameo: Summertime – New Kids On The Block
#11 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#10 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#9 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#7 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
#6 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#5 Without Me – Halsey
#4 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#3 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
Future Hit: I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
#2 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo
#1 Walk Me Home – Pink