May 18th and 19th, 2019

Featuring new music from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

#20 I Knew You When – Marianas Trench

#19 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#18 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

#17 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#16 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#15 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille

#14 Salvation – Strumbellas

#13 With You – Tyler Shaw

#12 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

KOOL Cameo: Summertime – New Kids On The Block

#11 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#10 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#9 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#7 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

#6 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#5 Without Me – Halsey

#4 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

#3 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

Future Hit: I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

#2 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo

#1 Walk Me Home – Pink

 

