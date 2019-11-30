Listen Live

November 30th and December 1st, 2019

KOOL Cameo from Gwen Stefani

By Top 20

#20 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith

#19 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#18 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#17 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#16 Higher Love – Kygo X Whitney Houston

#15 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#14 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

#13 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman

#12 Lover – Taylor Swift

KOOL Cameo: Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani ft. Eve

#11 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#8 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#7 Circles – Post Malone

#6 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine

#5 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#4 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

#3 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

Future Hit: Good Thing – Zedd ft. Kehlani

#2 Memories – Maroon 5

#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

 

