Rolling Stones Postponing Their US/Canada Tour Dates

Mick Jagger Is Unable To Tour At This Time Due To Medical Issues

Fans in Canada will have to wait a little longer to see the Rolling Stones in concert. The Stones announced the postponement of their US/Canadian Tour on Saturday. The band says Mick Jagger is unable to go on tour at this time, because he has been informed by doctors that he needs medical treatment


The band did not release details of Jagger’s condition, but did say that he is expected to make a full recovery. Jagger tweeted that he is working very hard to get “back on stage as soon as he can”


RELATED: Rolling Stones Coming To Oro-Medonte

The Stones were slated to play Burl’s Creek on June 29th for the only Canadian stop on their tour. Fans are being told to hang on to their tickets, as rescheduled dates will be announced.

