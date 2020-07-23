Taylor Swift Announces New Album: Folklore

Taylor Swift has announced a new album called Folklore which she say is “an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.” It will be released on Friday.

“Most of the things I planned for this summer didn’t happen,” she wrote on post on Instagram and Twitter. “But there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album.”

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.“

The album will have 16 tracks and, on the deluxe editions, an extra song. There will be 8 deluxe CD and vinyl editions, each with unique covers, photos and artwork.

Image: Taylor Swift/ Twitter