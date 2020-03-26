Taylor Swift Donates $3000 To Fans For Covid-19 Relief

Taylor Swift to the rescue! She’s helping her fans with paying their bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been posting their struggles on Tumblr and in response, Taylor has donated $3000 to each of them. Samantha Jacobson is a 24-year-old cocktail waitress in Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida and she opened up about her financial difficulties on the social media site saying she now has “no job, no income, no way to pay my bills” since her workplace was shut down due to the global pandemic. She was one of the ones who received the lovely gift from Taylor!

Another fan posted what she was going through on Twitter:

I have 715 a month I have to pay in rent and I’m not even there because london is overcrowded. My new job was cancelled for at least 6 months because of the virus so I currently have no income at all. So would appreciate this post being shared https://t.co/RrM3U36dio — India Rose | “KEEP GROOVIN’/USING CORRECT GRAMMAR” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 25, 2020

And Taylor helped her out!

In summary: I’m shaking and crying and just fell over a rug in my rush to ask my brother if Taylor’s message was real &now I’m probably (definitely) concussed🥺🥰❣️♥️

This virus took my new dream job away but @taylorswift GAVE ME SOME JOY TONIGHT out of pure kindness I’M— #BEKind pic.twitter.com/13nSKM2uZH — India Rose | “KEEP GROOVIN’/USING CORRECT GRAMMAR” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 26, 2020

Holly Turner, another T-Swift fan received the generous gift from Taylor too!

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

Taylor Swift has been urging her fans to practice social distancing and self-quarantining. And…to be more like cats:

For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/yEHJ5c5oFi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 16, 2020

Thanks, Taylor! Your kindness and generosity during this time is so appreciated!