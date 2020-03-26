Listen Live

Taylor Swift Donates $3000 To Fans For Covid-19 Relief

Relieving the financial burden for so many fans

Taylor Swift to the rescue! She’s helping her fans with paying their bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been posting their struggles on Tumblr and in response, Taylor has donated $3000 to each of them. Samantha Jacobson is a 24-year-old cocktail waitress in Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida and she opened up about her financial difficulties on the social media site saying she now has “no job, no income, no way to pay my bills” since her workplace was shut down due to the global pandemic. She was one of the ones who received the lovely gift from Taylor!

Another fan posted what she was going through on Twitter:

And Taylor helped her out!

Holly Turner, another T-Swift fan received the generous gift from Taylor too!

Taylor Swift has been urging her fans to practice social distancing and self-quarantining. And…to be more like cats:

Thanks, Taylor! Your kindness and generosity during this time is so appreciated!

