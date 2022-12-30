THE BIGGEST POP CULTURE MOMENTS OF 2022!

It was quite the year in pop culture, to say the least! Who and what was trending in 2022? Taylor Swift (Ticketmaster), Elon Musk (Twitter), Tom Cruise (Top Gun), BTS (hiatus to join the army), Serena Williams (retirement), Tom Brady (Divorce)…

What would a year in pop culture be without BRITNEY? Just months after her liberation from her restrictive conservatorship, Spears is reported to have signed a mammoth book deal, but at year’s end, we’re still waiting for news.

RIHANNA is pregnant!

TOM BRADY retires! (Stay tuned, on that one.)

TAYLOR SWIFT!

But the biggest moment happened early on in 2022, and we obsessed over the entire year! THE SLAP! That moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience said, “Wait, did that happen?”

It was a year of celebrity #MeToo cases like Harvey Weinstein (again), R. Kelly (again), Kevin Spacey, Paul Haggis, and Danny Masterson. And the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, it’s every excruciating turn captured on TV.