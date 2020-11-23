Listen Live

The History of the Canada’s Climate and Environment is This Year’s Theme for Canada History Week

Follow #HistoryWeek2020 from November 23rd to 29th

Canada History Week was launched in 2013 by the Department of Canadian Heritage. For the first two years, each day had a different theme. In 2015, the week’s theme was “Sport through History” which coincided with the Year of Sport. In 2019, the theme was Working for the Future: a century of change in how Canadians work.

This year, the theme is “Exploring the history of Canada’s Environment and Climate“.

In a digital magazine from Historica Canada, you can read about Indigenous activists and protectors like Josephine Biidaasige-ba Mandamin and her great-niece, Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation, Autumn Peltier; Marcelle Gaurvreau, a Canadian botanist who took a special interest in natural history education for children; David Suzuki, and even those who painted the landscape, like Emily Carr.

Click Here to link to the digital magazine from Historica Canada

Online, follow #HistoryWeek2020 to read more and share your thoughts.

 

Image: Lisa Morgan/ Prospect Lake, Muskoka Ontario Aug 2020

