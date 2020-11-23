The History of the Canada’s Climate and Environment is This Year’s Theme for Canada History Week

Canada History Week was launched in 2013 by the Department of Canadian Heritage. For the first two years, each day had a different theme. In 2015, the week’s theme was “Sport through History” which coincided with the Year of Sport. In 2019, the theme was Working for the Future: a century of change in how Canadians work.

This year, the theme is “Exploring the history of Canada’s Environment and Climate“.

In a digital magazine from Historica Canada, you can read about Indigenous activists and protectors like Josephine Biidaasige-ba Mandamin and her great-niece, Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation, Autumn Peltier; Marcelle Gaurvreau, a Canadian botanist who took a special interest in natural history education for children; David Suzuki, and even those who painted the landscape, like Emily Carr.

Click Here to link to the digital magazine from Historica Canada

Online, follow #HistoryWeek2020 to read more and share your thoughts.

Image: Lisa Morgan/ Prospect Lake, Muskoka Ontario Aug 2020