While March is not starting off great for us in Simcoe County, with another lockdown starting and a wicked weather system rolling in. We have to try and look on the bright side.

So here are some things to look forward to in March!

More Vaccines Are Coming! While we started off slow with our vaccine rollout, things are starting to look better for Canadians! Canada expects to receive more than 6.5 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of March, with tens of millions more vaccines arriving between April and June.

March 1st– National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

March 3rd- I want to be happy Day! “I Want You to be Happy Day” is an unselfish day. It’s a thought that we wish upon others that we care for or love.

March 3rd The premier of the Reboot to Punky Brewster on YTV

March 4th -The Release of Coming 2 America on Prime!

March 7th- Season 4 of Good Girls Premiers!

March 14th- Daylight savings begins at 2 AM

March 16th- Everything you do is right, day!

March 17th- St. Patrick Day!

To celebrate, Kool FM is bringing back our Pot of Gold Contest! Tipsy O’ Kool has hidden his pot of gold somewhere in Simone Country and we need your help to find it! If you can figure out where it is, and the correct caller through you’ll be $1,000 richer! Listen to KOOL FM this St. Patrick’s Day, because every hour between 6 am and 6 pm we’ll reveal a clue as to where it’s hidden! Put two and two together and the winner could be you!

March 19th- March Madness!

March 20th- First Day of Spring!