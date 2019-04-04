Listen Live

VIDEO: GAME OF THRONES TRAILER HINTS AT WHO DIES

April 14th Season 8 Airs

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Headlines, Videos

A new trailer for the 8th and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has been released and may give us some insight into who might not make it to the end of the show.

This teaser trailer called ‘Aftermath’ shows short clips of what looks to be the end result of a pretty epic battle at Winterfell.

Then we see Arya Stark’s sword Needle, Jaime Lannister’s prosthetic hand and Jon Snow’s sword Longclaw all shown cold and abandoned in the snow.

The return of the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is April 14th on HBO. 

 

(Picture & Video Courtesy of GameofThrones/YouTube & HBO)

Related posts

Truce Called Between Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman

Listen: New Music from Corey Hart

The 2019 Grammy Awards Will Be Hosted By…

Ariana Debuts New Song About Her Exes

How Did Rami Become Freddie?

Hanson Goes to the Orchestra

WATCH: Official Trailer For Upcoming Queen Biopic

Deadpool Attempts To Apologize To David Beckham

The Bell Tolls for Avicii