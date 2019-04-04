VIDEO: GAME OF THRONES TRAILER HINTS AT WHO DIES

A new trailer for the 8th and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has been released and may give us some insight into who might not make it to the end of the show.

This teaser trailer called ‘Aftermath’ shows short clips of what looks to be the end result of a pretty epic battle at Winterfell.

Then we see Arya Stark’s sword Needle, Jaime Lannister’s prosthetic hand and Jon Snow’s sword Longclaw all shown cold and abandoned in the snow.

The return of the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is April 14th on HBO.

(Picture & Video Courtesy of GameofThrones/YouTube & HBO)